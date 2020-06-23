Genealogy society meeting cancelled
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 3:50pm
CROWLEY
The Acadia: Point de L’eglise Genealogy and Historical Society meeting on Saturday, Aug. 8, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Acadia: Point de L’eglise Genealogy and Historical Society meeting on Saturday, Aug. 8, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949
Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474
Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793