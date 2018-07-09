THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Installed as 2018-2019 officers of the Knights of Columbus Sacré Coeur Council #5499 were, seated from left, District Deputy Johnny E. Hains (installing officer); Chad Hargrave, Deputy Grand Knight; E.J. Marceaux, Grand Knight; Al Gibson, chancellor; Andrus Bertrand, Two-Year Trustee; Kenneth Dugas, Treasurer; standing, Bradley Lacombe, Warden; Bart Wild, Recorder; Paul Thibodeaux, Advocate; Jacob Marceaux, Lecturer and Burnell Istre, Outside Guard.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Newly installed Sacré Coeur Kaycee Ladies Officers for 2018-2019 include, seated from left, Bernadette Cormier, President; Joyce Broussard, Vice President; Monica Bertrand, Recording Secretary; Ella Sonnier, Treasurer; Ruth Hebert, standing in for Rosie Trahan, Corresponding Secretary; standing, Tina Trahan, standing in for Martha Menard, Parliamentarian; Annette Landry, Board Member.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Andrus Bertrand, right, was presented with the Fr. Michael J. McGivney Award for leadership, service, faith and dedication. Presenting the award and congratulating him was Grand Knight E.J. Marceaux, left.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Joe Hargrave, far right, received the Knight of the Year Award. With him were, from left, his wife Glenda and his daughter Charlene.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Beverly Hains, right, was presented the Sister of the Year Award. Presenting the award was Auxiliary President Bernadette Cormier.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Receiving the Family of the Year Award at the Knights of Columbus Sacré Coeur Council #5499 and the Kaycee Ladies Auxiliary were Joyce and Nelson Broussard.

KC, Auxiliary present awards, install officers

Mon, 07/09/2018 - 10:36am Saja Hoffpauir

Knights of Columbus Sacré Coeur Council #5499 and the Kaycee Ladies Auxiliary held their annual Installation of Officers and Awards ...

