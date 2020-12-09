Article Image Alt Text

LPB to air story of La. architects

Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:07pm
BATON ROUGE

It’s a story of architects Samuel G. and William B. Wiener, whose residential, institutional and commercial buildings made Shreveport an early hub of International Modernist design in the United States, from the 1930s through the 1960s.
“Unexpected Modernism: The Wiener Brothers Story” airs on Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
“Telling and sharing local stories about Louisiana’s unique history, people, and places is what we do best,” says Beth Courtney, CEO of LPB.
“Unexpected Modernism” brings to life the work and wonder of two brothers, considered by many experts to be the most prolific and celebrated architects in not only Shreveport, but also the South. They were among the first to bring postmodern architecture to the United States, making Shreveport one of the first places in the country to have a collection of designs to reflect the spirit of optimism and community building represented by postmodernism.

