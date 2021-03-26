LSUE sets edition of ‘Courageous Conversations’ for March 31

LSU Eunice is set to hold another edition of its “Courageous Conversations” series on March 31.

The event will be held inside the Science Building Auditorium at 2 p.m.

The forum will be dedicated to Women’s History Month, with the discussion entitled “Honoring Courageous Women In Our Local Community.”

The “Courageous Conversations” series is sponsored by The Chancellor’s Office and LSUE’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

Panelists for the event will be Vice President of JD Bank Kitty Jo Deshotels, CASA St. Landry-Evangeline Executive Director Madelyn Rosette and LSU Eunice student/entrepreneur Felicity Carriere.

The discussion will focus on the value of higher education for women, women’s impact through community service and some of the challenges that women face in the business world.

LSUE’s “Courageous Conversations” is a new centerpiece series to the campus community to help drive discussion about issues and challenges that affect not only our local communities but nationwide such as race, equality and social justice.

The discussion is open to the public in both in-person and virtual settings. For Zoom information, please contact DEI Chairperson Dr. Jessica Jones at jjones@lsue.edu.