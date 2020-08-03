Article Image Alt Text

NAUW Back to School Giveaway and Seminar set for Aug. 14

Mon, 08/03/2020 - 4:36pm
CROWLEY

The National Association of University Women will hold a Back to School Giveaway and Seminar on Friday, Aug. 14.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at outside under the pavilion at the Martin Luther King Center, 1725 W. Hutchinson Ave.
Middle and high school students are invited and will receive free backpacks filled with school necessities while supplies last, as well as tips for a successful school year.
Students must be present to receive backpacks, and parents are encouraged to attend, too.
Masks and 6-foot social distancing will be required.
For more information contact Dr. Ezora Proctor at 783-8094.

