NAUW holds MLK Poster and Essay Contest

This year, the National Association of University Women - Crowley Branch honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by holding a Poster and Essay Contest.

The contest was open to all area students in the third through 12th grades.

While the organization has celebrated MLK Day with an annual Youth Musical for decades, it was unable to do so this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The theme for the contest was “Dr. King’s Legacy: Keep Moving Forward.”

According to Dr. Ezora Proctor, the contest’s chairperson, there were 321 total participants, representing 18 Acadia Parish schools, as well as schools in five other parishes.

Five churches were represented as well.

The poster category was open to elementary school students. The essay portion of the contest was open to students in grades 6-12 and included two divisions, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12.

The winners were awarded $30 for first place, $20 for second place and $15 for third place.

The winners were as follows:

Elementary Poster Contest

• First place - Hazel Walters, Ross Elementary;

• Second place - Jaya Prejean, South Rayne; and

• Third place - Max Comeaux, Ross Elementary

Middle School Poster Contest

• First place - Jeremy Evans, Crowley Middle School;

• Second place - Brylie Lansseter, Evangeline Elementary; and

• Third place - Bayleigh Nelson, Crowley Middle School.

High School Poster Contest

• First place - Mikel Jones, Eunice High School;

• Second place - Ashna Collins, Crowley High School; and

• Third place - Kaitlyn Waguespack, Rayne High School.