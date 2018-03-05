THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Members of the cast of the Notre Dame High School Drama Club’s production of “Oliver Twist” include, seated from left, Will Dardeau (Noah Claypole), Anna Dardeau (Fourth Child/Miss Monks), Sarah Ontiveros (Charlotte), Joseph Borde (Mr. Brownlow), Casey Benoit (Oliver Twist), Evan Hebert (Fagin), Sarah Sarver (Nancy), Jeanne Dugas (Bet), Analei Jennings (Rose); standing, Abram Broussard (the Artful Dodger), Cole Zaunbrecher (Mr. Bumble), Gabe Hebert (Mr. Sowerberry), Layla Simon (Mrs. Sowerberry), Alyssa Williams (Mrs. Corney), Luke Dupre (Bill Sikes), Adrienne Cormier (Mrs. Grimwig), Krysten Theunissen (Miss Eliza Sellers), Kayla Cramer (Mrs. Bedwin), Jackie Richey (Police Officer), Charlotte Doucet (First Child), Morgan Boudreaux (Second Child), Baliee Monceaux (Third Child) and Madison Carlson (Old Sally). All are Notre Dame students, with the exception of Doucet and Boudreaux, who attend Rayne Catholic, and Monceaux, who attends St. Michael Catholic.

“Oliver Twist” is being directed by, from left, Brooke Cramer, student director; Steve Fontenot, faculty sponsor; and Luke Dupre, student co-director.

A life of crime is planned for Oliver Twist (Casey Benoit), second from left, by Nancy (Sarah Sarver), the Artful Dodger (Abram Broussard), Fagin (Evan Hebert) and Bill Sikes (Luke Dupre).

Notre Dame’s ‘Oliver Twist’ sure to please audiences

Mon, 03/05/2018 - 4:02pm Saja Hoffpauir

Charles Dickens’ greatest skill may have been character creation, and for its upcoming production of “Oliver Twist” the Notre Dame ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018