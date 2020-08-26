Rayne’s Dr. Myrtle Servat celebrates 100th birthday

RAYNE - One of the community’s most well-known figures, Dr. Myrtle M. Servat, marked a momentous occasions on Saturday, Aug. 15, the celebation of her 100th birthday.

The birthday honoree was honored by her nieces and nephews during a small family gathering at her Rayne home.

Hosting the special event were Michelle Johns, Yvette Lavergne, Sidney Servat Jr., Simone Babineaux, along with their spouses.

Dr. Servat was born on August 15, 1920 to Ovide and Agnes Servat.

Her siblings include Willie Etta Servat and the late Robert Flory and Sidney Servat Sr.

Following high school graduation from Rayne High School, she attended SLI (present-day UL-Lafayette) where she attained a B. A. in Business Education. She acquired a masters of education (MBA) at Indiana University, and then completed her education by attaining her Phd. at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

Her career began as a teacher with the Acadia Parish School Board, serving as a teacher at Crowley High School for seven years. She was then employed by Standard Oil New Jersey in New Orleans for 25 years, before returning to Acadiana as an educator at USL (present-day UL-Lafayette) for 15 years.

Upon her retirement, she traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Canada.

She remains very active in community groups and city organizations, in addition to always remaining active in political action groups throughout the country.