Shadows’ Farm Fest cancelled

The Shadows-on-the-Teche has announced that it is canceling this year’s Farm Fest, set for September, due to COVID-19 and concerns for the health of volunteers, staff and the community.

Over the last four years, Farm Fest has become a beloved family event and the quintessential kickoff to the weekend of fun and festivities of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival.

The event was originally set for Sept. 26.

The Shadows would like to thank the public, sponsors and volunteers, without whom this event would not be possible, for their ongoing support.

The Shadows looks forward to returning with more family fun, food, and music in 2021.