IRF Board will elect members

In a reversal of action taken last week, the International Rice Festival Board of Directors will hold elections to fill three vacant seats.

The board had announced on Friday that Gene Williams, Kevin Spell and Gilles Perron had been appointed to fill the three seats left vacant on the board by recent resignations.

Those seats will, instead, be filled by a vote of the Rice Festival Association membership and the new board will be seated at a meeting to be held later this month.

Chad Monceaux continues to serve as general chairman of the board with Shanna Morgan as the new festival coordinator.