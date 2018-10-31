IRF Cookery Contest Hostesses, 4-H Junior Leaders recognized

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Acadia and Jeff Davis Volunteers for Family and Community Club members serving as hostesses for the 82nd International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Ann Marie Credeur, Stella Guidry, Betty Miller, Jane Loewer, Lois Richard; first row standing, Kate Bangle, Mary Alice Pastor, Sharon LeBlanc, Adrianne Vidrine, Brandi Martin, Babs Simon, Amber Menard, Sharon Romero, Ernie Freeman, Ella Thevis; second row standing, Elaine Chatagnier and Tracie Breaux.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
4-H Junior Leaders/Ambassadors assisting with the 82nd International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, front row from left, Hannah LeBlanc, Lauren Stewart, Lauren Hoffpauir, Harley LeBlanc, Branson Melancon, Eulalie Cormier, Lily Gauthier, Caroline Gauthier; back row, Amanda Cormier, Cameron Fusilier, Sean Myers, Dominic Dupre and Gabe Hebert.