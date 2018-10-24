THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The winners of the youth fiddle contest were, from left, Owen Meche, second; and Alyssa Theriot, first.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The winners of the adult fiddle contest were, from left, Ailee Pardi, first; and Mary Harris, second.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The winners of the youth accordion contest were, from left, Ames Meche, third; Jace Goulas, second; and Kyle Leblanc, first.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The winners of the adult accordion contest were, from left, Brandon Broussard, second; and Kegan Navarre, first.

Musical prowess on display in fiddle, accordion contests

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 3:24pm

Before most festival-goers had fully recovered from their Friday night revelry, contestants in the International Rice Festival’s Fiddle and Accordion ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018