THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The winners of the youth fiddle contest were, from left, Owen Meche, second; and Alyssa Theriot, first.
The winners of the adult fiddle contest were, from left, Ailee Pardi, first; and Mary Harris, second.
The winners of the youth accordion contest were, from left, Ames Meche, third; Jace Goulas, second; and Kyle Leblanc, first.
Musical prowess on display in fiddle, accordion contests
Wed, 10/24/2018 - 3:24pm