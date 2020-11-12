Crowley High's game against Erath cancelled due to COVID-19

The Crowley Gents will have to wait at least one more week to attempt to end their six-game losing streak.

CHS coach Jeptha Wall was notified Thursday morning by Erath High School that tonight’s game against the Bobcats would have to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

In a memo, EHS principal Marc Turner said: “We believe that our football team has been exposed. Consequently, the entire team is on a 14-day quarantine and the remaining two games of the regular football season are cancelled.”

With just one day’s notice, it was impossible for Wall to line up a replacement game.

“It’s disappointing you know,” said Wall. “The kids work hard all week and being a young team, we need as many games as we can get. You hate to say, it but you wish this would have maybe transpired earlier in the week so we could have tried to pick up another game.

“But safety comes first. There’s a lot more to it than just playing a high school football game. The safety of our kids and their kids is of utmost importance so this is probably for the best.”