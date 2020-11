THE POST-SIGNAL / D. Sexton

On Saturday evening, Halle Marie Fulton was crowned as Iota High School’s 2020 Homecoming Queen during halftime at the school’s game against Northwest High School. Fulton, a senior, is the daughter of Scott and Stephanie Roy of Iota and Dylan and Dina Fulton of Seabrook, Texas. Celebrating with her were, front row from left, Scott Roy, Halle Fulton, Stephanie Roy; back row, Dylan Fulton.