Iota Homecoming

A late COVID case among football players has postponed — or possible canceled — tonight’s Iota vs. Pine Prairie football game, which would have been observed as Homecoming for Iota.

No immediate word on rescheduling the game was available at press time.

The school kicked off Homecoming Week having the student body participate by voting electronically for Homecoming Queen.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, the members of the Homecoming Court and their mothers were recognized at a tea held in their honor at the school. The event was hosted by the school’s administrative team.

Monday was “We’re Not in Kansas Anymore” day, which allowed students to dress in their cowboy best. Tuesday was “The Colorful World of Oz,” with students being encouraged to show their school spirit by wearing their class color and snapping photos. Wednesday was “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” which saw students dressing to represent their career choices. Thursday was “Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh My!” and students dressed as a wild animal or favorite Wizard of Oz character.

Thursday at 5:30 the annual homecoming parade rolled from St. Francis/St. Joseph’s Church down main street in Iota. A community pep rally was held afterwards at the Iota Pavilion.

Today is “Show Your Favorite Colors – Maroon and Gold Of Course!”

Members of the 2020 Iota High School Homecoming Court include:

• Grayce Ann Aucoin, daughter of Ray and Simone Aucoin of Opelousas.

Grayce has been the powerlifting manager for one year and she has been a Student Council representative for two years. She danced at the Elite Academy of Dance in Opelousas for five years.

After graduation Grayce plans to attend school at Louisiana State University majoring in sonography with plans to become an ultrasound technician.

• Brelynn Grace Bordelon, daughter of Michael and Shelbe Bordelon of Alexandria and Toby and Nicole LeJeune of Mowata.

Brelynn has been a member of the Lady Dog softball team for four years. She has also been a member of Iota High’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Beta Club for the last four years.

Upon graduation, Brelynn plans to pursue a degree in nursing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

• Natalie Gaige Blackwell, daughter of Cori and Amy Blackwell of Iota.

Natalie has been a member of Beta Club for four years, Renaissance Club for four years, Student Council for two years and powerlifting for one year. She has also served as treasurer for her class for two years.

Upon graduation, Natalie plans to begin at Louisiana State University at Eunice and then transfer to receive her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

• Libby Rae Bult, daughter of Derek and Renee Bult of Eunice.

Libby has been in Beta Club for four years and Renaissance Club for four years. She has been on the Golden Girls Dance team for four years and is currently serving as co-captain.

She plans to attend Louisiana State University at Eunice for two years and then apply to the dental program at the University of Louisiana at Monroe in hopes of becoming a dentist.

• Madison Blaire Comeaux, daughter of Steve and Rebekah Comeaux of Tepetate.

While in school, Madison has been a part of Beta Club for four years, Future Business Leaders of America for three years and powerlifting for two years. She has been a member of the IHS Band for six years, serving as flute section leader for two years.

Madison plans to attend college at LSUE where she will be major in elementary education.

• Amy Noelle Doucet, daughter of Gerald and Gayla Doucet of Jennings.

Amy has been in Renaissance Club for four years, Student Council for four years and Beta Club for four years, and she has served as her class’s spirit captain for one year.

After graduation she plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in child and family studies with a minor in psychology.

• Halle Marie Fulton, daughter of Scott and Stephanie Roy of Iota and Dylan and Dina Fulton of Seabrook, Texas.

Halle has been a class officer for four years, serving as spirit captain for one year and reporter for three. She has been in the Renaissance Club for four years, serving as Secretary for one. She is also a four-year member of Student Council and Beta Club, as well as the Varsity Cheer Squad, currently serving as co-captain. She was nominated for the All-American Cheerleader award at SCA cheer camp her junior year.

After graduation Halle plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette majoring in biology in hopes of eventually becoming an orthodontist

• Dixie Jo Guidry, daughter of Ryan and Maegen Guidry of Egan.

For the last four years at Iota High School, Dixie has been a member of the Lady Dog volleyball and Lady Dog softball teams. As a senior she was recognized as Acadia Parish Volleyball Player of the Week.

At this time, Dixie has not narrowed her major course of study down but she plans to explore what is available based on her interests.

• Anna Claire LaCombe, daughter of Dustin and Ashley LaCombe of Iota.

Anna was on the Varsity Cheer Squad for four years and currently serves as co-captain. She has been a class officer for four years, serving as spirit captain for two years and treasurer for two years.

After graduation Anna plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in nursing, then continue her studies to become a physician assistant.

• Shelby Mckenna Leger, daughter of Quintin and Kelly Lunson of Iota.

While attending Iota High school, Shelby has been a member of Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, served as co- captain for Iota High Color Guard, played softball with Iota Lady Dogs and served as manager for the 2019-2020 Iota High Bulldogs. She was also a dominating force on the girls’ powder puff football team.

Upon completion of high school with a grade point average of 3.90, Shelby plans on traveling and experiencing as much as possible before deciding what career path to take.

• Madison Renee Majors, daughter of Torrie and Terry Majors.

While in school she has been a part of Beta for four years, Student Council for four years, 4-H for two years and the Yearbook staff for one year.

Madison currently has a 4.0 grade point average. After graduation Madison plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a career as a travel nurse in mind.

• Alaina Claire Miller, daughter of Alisha Miller Delhomme and Shad Delhomme of Iota.

While at Iota High, Alaina has been a Golden Girl for four years; class president for years; a member of FBLA for four years, serving as vice-president one year; Student Council for four years; Beta for four years; Renaissance Club for four years; and FCCLA for two years, placing first at state last year. She has danced a total of 15 years and has volunteered multiple times in her community and surrounding communities for those affected by the major storms and past disasters.

Alaina plans on attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and majoring in psychology and minoring in behavioral studies, she also hopes to join the Ragin’ Jazz dance team.

• Bailey Elizabeth Sarsfield, daughter of Troy Sarfield of Crowley and Tara Sarsfield of Iota.

Bailey has been on the Varsity Cheer Team for three years, served as class vice president for four years and been in the Beta Club for four years, serving as treasurer for one year and secretary for one year.

Currently holding a 4.0 grade point average, Bailey plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in biology in hopes of becoming an anesthesiologist.