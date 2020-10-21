NDHS Homecoming activities set

Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish has announced events associated with the 2020 Homecoming Game versus Welsh High School on Friday.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, but will look a little different this year due to COVID restrictions and precautions.

Instead of the traditional “Homecoming Parade,” a “drive-by celebration” will be held.

Homecoming Court members will park along the front of school in decorated cars, while families, friends, classmates and supporters who want to share well-wishes and congratulations are asked to drive north on North Eastern Avenue (toward St. Michael School).

Passersby can make posters and throw candy to the girls, but are asked to remain in their cars and keep traffic flowing. At no time should anyone exit their vehicle.

Crowley Police Department will assist with traffic control.

The week’s festivities will conclude with the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 23, when the Pioneers will host the Welsh Greyhounds at Gardiner Memorial Stadium in Crowley.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Alumnae from the Notre Dame High School classes of 1971, 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011 are encouraged to attend.

In addition, the 2020 Notre Dame Homecoming Court will be introduced during halftime; at which time, a new queen will be crowned.

Court members include:

• Morgan Elizabeth Alleman, daughter of Brent Alleman and the late Christy Alleman.

Morgan is a four-year member of the two-time state championship Lady Pio softball team and the varsity volleyball team for three years. She has also been a member of the BETA Club for three years and Campus Ministry two years.

Morgan is a Eucharistic Minister at school liturgies.

Upon graduation, she plans to attend LSU-Eunice majoring in pre-pharmacy with plans to attend UL-Monroe to complete pharmacy school.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, playing sports and cooking.

• Jillian Claire Bourgeois, daughter of Marty and Nancy Bourgeois of Church Point.

Jill is a four-year member of the two-time state championship Lady Pio softball team. She has been a member of campus ministry for four years and on the Notre Dame retreat team two years.

Jill has been a member of the Beta Club for three years and was a football trainer her freshman year. She also serves as a Eucharistic Minister at school liturgies.

After graduation, Jill plans to attend Aveda for cosmetology.

Her hobbies include spending time with friends and family, riding horses, working out, shopping, playing sports and babysitting her nieces and nephews.

• Ireland Scott Carter, daughter of Scott and Jessica Carter of Jennings.

She has been a varsity cheerleader for three years and currently serves as co-captain of the squad. Ireland has been a member of the Notre Dame Beta Club for three years and campus ministry for two years. She has also been a member of the choir singing at school masses for two years.

Ireland was on the basketball team and in pep squad her freshman year.

She plans to attend LSU-Eunice majoring in dental hygiene after graduation.

In her spare time, Ireland enjoys tumbling, working out and hanging out with family and friends.

• Gabrielle Elise Cates, daughter of Ricky and Jamie Cates of Church Point.

Gabrielle has been a member of the varsity basketball team and the varsity track team for four years. She was on the varsity volleyball team for three years, was a member of Student Council one year and was in pep squad her freshman year.

Upon graduation, Gabrielle plans to attend LSU-Baton Rouge, majoring in speech pathology and minoring in business.

She loves hanging out with friends and family, watching sunsets and riding around.

• Sydnie Elise Dailey, daughter of Glenn and Christy Dailey of Crowley.

An active member of the Notre Dame Student Body, Sydnie has been a member of the varsity track team and in campus ministry each for four years. She was on the Notre Dame varsity volleyball team three years and served as captain her junior year.

Sydnie has been on the yearbook staff for two years and is currently a varsity cheerleader. She was a member of pep squad her freshman year and served on the prom committee her junior year. She is also a Eucharistic minister at school liturgies.

Sydnie was also chosen by her peers as class favorite her sophomore and junior years.

She plans to attend UL-Lafayette in the fall, pursuing a degree in nursing and later furthering her education to become a nurse practitioner.

Her hobbies include working out, hanging out with friends, shopping and babysitting.

• Audrey Anne Gilder, daughter of Rustin and Kathleen Gilder of Crowley.

She has been a varsity cheerleader for three years. In addition, she has been a member of campus ministry for one year and participated in pep squad her freshman year. Audrey also serves as a Eucharistic Minister at school liturgies.

After graduation, she plans to attend LSU-Baton Rouge in the fall. Audrey’s hobbies include shopping, reading, baking and hanging out with friends.

• Meg Elyse Guidry, daughter of Cody and Chasity Guidry of Rayne.

Meg has been a member of the Notre Dame Beta Club for three years. In addition, she was a member of the varsity volleyball team and a member of campus ministry both for two years.

Meg was on the prom committee her junior year and in pep squad her freshman year.

In the fall, she plans to attend LSU-Eunice majoring in business then attend school to become an esthetician.

In her spare time, Meg enjoys hanging out with friends, working out, babysitting and spending time with family.

• Lydia Alise Higginbotham, daughter of Boyd and Wendy Higginbotham of Crowley.

Lydia has been a member of the girls varsity track team for four years and campus ministry three years. She has been a varsity cheerleader for three years and currently serves as co-captain of the squad.

Lydia participated in Student Council serving as representative her freshman year and class historian her sophomore year. She has been a member of the Notre Dame Beta Club for two years and served on the prom committee her junior year.

In addition, Lydia was a member of pep squad her freshman year and currently serves the student body as a Eucharistic Minister at school liturgies.

She plans to attend UL-Lafayette majoring in biology with plans to become a chiropractor.

Her hobbies include tumbling, riding around with friends, baking and spending time with family.

• Emma Rose Leonards, daughter of Bryan and Nancy Leonards of Crowley.

She has been a member of both the Varsity basketball and track teams for four years. Emma has been a member of Campus Ministry and the ND Beta Club for three years where she currently serves as Historian.

Emma was on the prom committee her junior year and currently serves as Eucharistic Minister at school liturgies.

In the fall, Emma plans to attend LSU-Baton Rouge to purse a degree in marketing.

Her hobbies include watching the sunset, babysitting and spending time with family & friends.

• Emma Grace Menard, daughter of Brian and April Menard of Duson.

Emma has been a varsity cheerleader for three years and has been a member of the Notre Dame varsity track team for four years. She has been a member of Campus Ministry two years and is currently senior class Historian.

Emma was in pep squad her freshman year. She also serves as Eucharistic minister at school liturgies.

She plans to attend college in the fall, majoring in nursing with plans to become a nurse practitioner.

Emma loves cheering on the Pios, spending time with her family, riding around with friends, painting and watching movies.

• Grace Ann Miller, daughter of John and Mandy Miller of Rayne.

An active member of Student Council for four years, she has served as class president her freshman, sophomore and junior year and is currently senior class president.

Gracie is a four-year member of the Pio Pride Dance Team and is currently Captain of the squad. She has received All-American dancer honors each year at camp. Gracie has been a member of the varsity track team and represented the team at the state meet her freshman year.

She has been a member of the Notre Dame Beta Club for two years and presently serves as secretary of the club. She has also been in campus ministry for two years. In addition, she chaired the prom committee her junior year.

Gracie also serves the student body as a Eucharistic minister at school liturgies. She was selected by her peers as class favorite her freshman year.

After graduation, Gracie plans to attend UL-Lafayette majoring in biology with plans to complete her education to become a physician’s assistant.

In her spare time, she enjoys dancing, running and exercising, spoiling her two dogs and spending time with friends and family.

• Margaret Mary Schmid, daughter of Kurt and Jeanne Schmid.

Margaret is a four-year member of the Notre Dame Varsity basketball team and a four year member of the varsity tennis team. She has been a member of campus ministry for four years and has served on the retreat team two years.

Margaret was a member of the varsity volleyball team for three years. She has been a member of the Notre Dame Beta Club for three years and is currently a Eucharistic Minister at school liturgies.

In the fall, Margaret plans to attend McNeese State University to pursue a general studies degree.

In her free time, she enjoys babysitting, playing tennis, spending time with family and her nephew, reading, painting and collecting vintage items.

• Kayli Catherine Zaunbrecher, daughter of Dennis and Angie Zaunbrecher of Rayne.

She is a four year member of the Pio Pride Dance Team and has received All-American honors three of those years. She has also been a member of campus ministry for four years. Kayli has been in the Notre Dame Beta Club for two years and currently serves as the club’s treasurer.

She served on prom committee her junior year and currently serves the student body as a Eucharistic Minister at school liturgies. Kayli is also a senior class representative.

After graduation, she plans to attend UL-Lafayette, majoring in biology with plans to become a physician’s assistant.

Her hobbies include shopping, spending time with friends and family, dancing and traveling as much as possible.

One will be crowned Homecoming Queen during halftime of Friday night’s football game at Gardiner Memorial Stadium.