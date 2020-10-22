LDWF reminds commercial fishermen to submit CARES Act applications

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds the state’s fishermen and others in the industry affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic that the deadline is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 26 to apply for financial aid through an LDWF-managed federal funding program.

All applications filed by the deadline will be considered for the $14.6 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

To access the application, please visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cares-act-assistance.

LDWF also reminds the public that there is only one LDWF application available for commercial fishing industry assistance via the CARES Act.

For more information, contact Richard Williams at rrwilliams@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-3980.