‘Foosballers’ airs Friday night on ESPN

“Foosballers,” an award-winning documentary that takes a deep dive into the world of professional table soccer, will air on ESPN at 6 p.m. today.

The film features Crowley’s Sullivan, Keisha and Terry Rue, recognized as the “First Family of Foosball.”

The documentary follows several professional foosball players as they prepare and compete in the Tornado World Championships. It was first shown in Crowley at Cinema IV on Feb. 11.

“Terry Rue and his family blew us away,” said Joe Heslinga, who made the documentary. “We started talking to them and realized that this is an amazing family that foosball has been their lifeblood for years.”

Terry, his wife Keisha and daughter Sullivan, are all world-class foosball talents. In 2015, all three of them took home world titles and have continued to dominate.

In 2019, Terry helped the men’s team take gold at the ITSF World Cup in Spain, and Keisha and Sullivan helped the women’s team win its first ever gold.

Sullivan, at 16, also took bronze in both mixed doubles and women’s singles.

The Rue Family — like most other big-time foosball professionals — take the sport seriously, and the documentary allows them to show why.

The film also dives into the rich history of foosball in the United States. In the 1970s, the sport was a big deal with tournaments giving out cash prizes and, in some cases, cars.

The Rue Family wasn’t too familiar with the sport’s history until recently, but they have their own pretty extensive history with the sport.

Terry was a natural who grew up playing at the Crowley Skate Center. Keisha started playing in 1994 after getting tired of only watching Terry play at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Sullivan was practically born playing.

Asked who the best player in the family is, Keisha and Terry both pointed to Sullivan.

The teenage phenom hits the ball so hard it’s barely visible. She’s developed quite a following in the foosball world for her prowess and her old-school style of play.

Through an ensemble case of quirky characters and obsessive fans, “Foosballers” explores the sport’s rich and relatively unknown history — covering its meteoric rise in the 1970s during the Million Dollar Pro Tour, its devastating collapse in the 80s and its current resurrection today.