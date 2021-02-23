CRD accepting baseball, softball registration

The Crowley Recreation Department has begun registering for its summer baseball and softball seasons.

Registration runs through Feb. 28.

The two younger leagues will allow for both boys and girls to play.

Foal League is for children ages 3-4 and Shetland is for children ages 5-6.

Other boys leagues offered are Pinto (ages 7-8), Mustang (ages 9-10), Bronco (ages 11-12) and Pony (ages 13-14).

Girls only leagues include Pinto (ages 7-8), Mustang (9-10), Bronco (ages 11-12) and Pony (ages 13-14).

Registration fees are $35 for those participants residing within the Crowley city limits. Those residing outside the city limits will be charged $45 per player.

Registration forms can be found on the crowley-la.com website. Click on the tab labeled Departments and then Parks and Recreation. There you will go to Online Registration Forms.

Anyone interested in coaching a team during the baseball and softball season is urged to contact the Crowley Recreation Department at 788-4124.