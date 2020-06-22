CRD baseball, softball programs suspended for one week

On Monday, Mayor Tim Monceaux announced that, effective immediately, all baseball and softball activity are suspended at the Crowley Recreation Department for one week.

According to the release from the mayor’s office, “the suspension of play is due to a positive testing of COVID-19 with one of our participants within our recreational baseball/softball program.”

The decision to suspend the program was made by the mayor and Recreation Director Peter Kirsch following consultation with Dr. Tina Stefanski, medical director of the Region IV Office of Public Health.

Program activity will resume on June 29, provided no other participants test positive during the week-long suspension.

According to Monceaux, he has “had discussions with Dr. Stefanski and upon her recommendation and that of LDH, and for the safety and privacy protection of the children, the parents of close contacts have been notified ... Dr. Stefanski has offered that any parent who has questions may call her Regional Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311.”

For additional information, contact Crowley City Hall at (337) 783-0824.