CRD registration deadline nearing
The Crowley Recreation Department has begun registration for its upcoming soccer and flag football seasons.
Registration will run through Oct. 4 and is for children ages 4-11.
There are four leagues offered in soccer:
• U-6 (boys and girls ages 4-5)
• U-8 (boys and girls ages 6-7)
• U-10 (boys and girls ages 8-9)
• U-12 (boys and girls ages 10-11)
The leagues offered for flag football include:
Pee Wee (ages 6-8)
Junior (ages 9-11)
Registration fees for each sport are $35 per player for those residing inside the Crowley city limits and $45 for those outside the city limits. There will also be a $10 uniform fee.
Registration is now online at Crowley-la.com. Click on the Departments link and then on the Parks and Recreation link and the registration forms will be on that page.
If anyone would like to coach a team or has any questions please call the Crowley Recreation Department office at 788-4124.