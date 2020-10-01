CRD registration deadline nearing

The Crowley Recreation Department has begun registration for its upcoming soccer and flag football seasons.

Registration will run through Oct. 4 and is for children ages 4-11.

There are four leagues offered in soccer:

• U-6 (boys and girls ages 4-5)

• U-8 (boys and girls ages 6-7)

• U-10 (boys and girls ages 8-9)

• U-12 (boys and girls ages 10-11)

The leagues offered for flag football include:

Pee Wee (ages 6-8)

Junior (ages 9-11)

Registration fees for each sport are $35 per player for those residing inside the Crowley city limits and $45 for those outside the city limits. There will also be a $10 uniform fee.

Registration is now online at Crowley-la.com. Click on the Departments link and then on the Parks and Recreation link and the registration forms will be on that page.

If anyone would like to coach a team or has any questions please call the Crowley Recreation Department office at 788-4124.