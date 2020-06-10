Historic Miller Stadium set for return of baseball

Better late than never.

That’s the sentiment of Notre Dame baseball coach Chris Stevens as well as high school baseball coaches across the state when it comes to getting back into some sort of a routine.

For Stevens and his Notre Dame Pios, that routine began Monday as school’s began summer workouts.

“We got together for a little practice Monday with our underclassmen and the kids were happy to be out there,” said Stevens. “Some of the kids are playing (travel ball) on the weekends, but it was nice to see them back in Pio red out there on Miller practicing.

“There were also some high school kids in the cages taking some cuts, so it was just nice to see the recreation department back open and kids around there.”

The practice sessions will continue for the Pios as they prep for a month long, five-team league that begins next Tuesday.

Joining the Pios in the developmental league will be Kinder, Sacred Heart of Ville Platte, St. Edmund and Opelousas Catholic.

The league will run from June 16 through July 16 with each team having eight playing dates.

Despite being a developmental league, even a short summer season is of great importance according to Stevens.

“Even with the shortened (high school) season, we got to see a lot of young kids play that we think will transition into starters next year,” said Stevens. “But, as is the case with most, a lot of them are pitchers. The summer is very important for us to evaluate and see who we think may be their backups next year when we have to put that kid on the mound.

“We need to find quality backups and we’re always looking for extra arms. Although it is going to be a brief or shortened summer, it’s still important.”

The league will be played on Tuesday and Thursdays and each playing date will consist of a doubleheader.

When the Pios play at Miller Stadium, game times will be 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Notre Dame’s road games will likely have the same start times, but some will be played at 5 p.m. and 7.

Each game will be five innings or 1 1/2 hours, whichever comes first.

Crowley High and Rayne High also hope to have some sort of a summer schedule, but plans are still in the works for that.

The ShopRite Millers, an American Legion team based out of Crowley, will also play their home games at Miller Stadium.

The Millers, last season’s 7th District champions, begin league slate Thursday when they travel to Westminster Christian Academy to take on the Opelousas Indians at 7 p.m.

The Millers return home for a non-district contest against the Thunder, a travel team, on Saturday at 3 p.m. before hosting the Indians again on Monday at 7 p.m.