Rayne High’s Leon Smith to continue basketball career

RAYNE - The accolades continued last week for Rayne High’s Leon Smith Jr. as he signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Jamestown Community College in Jamestown, New York.

With school closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the ceremony was held at his Rayne home, joined by his family and close friends.

Leon is the son of Joann Wheeler, stepfather Terrance Lindon and the late Leon Smith Sr. He has one sibling, brother Lance Smith.

Also joining the family for the ceremony were Rayne High head basketball coach Darrell Caesar and assistant coach Brian Mouton.

“I just want to thank the community for always supporting me, on and off the court,” stated Smith during the signing ceremony.

“I would also like to tell all the kids out there that all your dreams can come true -- you just have to work hard, be patient and remain humble.”

While leading the Wolves in many categories as Rayne High captured the 4-4A district title for the first time since 2011, Smith racked up a collection of awards and honors this basketball season, completing a most successful senior campaign.

The 6-foot-2 point guard/small forward was named the district’s MVP and was the guiding force in the Wolves’ success. He averaged a double-double in district play this season with 28.5 points and 13 rebounds per contest. In addition he averaged three steals and three assists.

Smith was also honored as an honorable mention selection during 4-A All-State selections. The Wolves earned the No. 8 seed in the Class 4A playoffs, but their postseason was cut short after a 69-66 loss to No. 25 Beau Chene in the opening round.

He was also among the talented Acadiana basketball players selected to participate in the 2019-2020 Acadiana All-Star Game presented by The Acadiana Automotive Group. The event was slated for April, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus closures.

Smith was also named to the 2019-2020 All-Acadia Parish Team and tagged the Most Valuable Player among the honorees.