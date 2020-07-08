Rayne Recreation baseball/softball action begins

RAYNE - The 2020 baseball/softball summer league of the Rayne Recreation Department began play on Monday, July 6, as announced by Rec Director Dwayne Derise.

The program, open to all boys and girls between the ages 5-14 years of age, was delayed due to the restrictions and shutdowns of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Under Phase 2 of the state’s reopening, games will only be held during the month of July for a shortened season.

Derise also announced that no all-star teams will be selected held this year as no all-star tournaments have been scheduled due to the state still in Phase 2 of reopening.

As noted by Derise and Mayor Chuck Robichaux last week, the actual baseball and softball fields at both Gossen Memorial and Mauboulas parks will be used for practice and games only. The parks will be locked at all other times, in addition to all city parks and playgrounds until the state moves onto the next opening phase.

They also noted that there will be safety precautions taken to ensure the players, coaches and guests stay safe. Those guidelines will be strictly enforced with a Recreation Department employee or Derise present the entire time of practices and games, ensuring the utmost in public safety for all.

Players, parents and guests are also reminded to adhere to the CDC guidelines set forth by the Louisiana Department of Health, including social distancing, cleanliness and sanitation, hand hygiene and cough etiquette.

Team pictures will be taken on Saturday, July 11, followed by games by all teams during the annual

opening day” program. However, not ceremony will be held due to crowd restrictions. Coaches will be advised of the day’s schedule.