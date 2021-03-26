Article Image Alt Text

PHOTO SUBMITTED
The Acadia Parish 4-H Shooting Sports Nationals team recently advanced to the state competition that will be held at Bridgeview Gun Club in Port Allen April 13-14. Members of the team include, from left, Haleigh Doucet, coach Brent Fusilier, Cameron Fusilier, Adam Pousson, coach Melissa Fusilier, Kassidy Fontenot, Phoebe Henry and Jake Breaux.

Shooting Sports Nationals advance to state competition

Fri, 03/26/2021 - 1:16pm
CROWLEY

The Acadia Parish 4-H Shooting Sports Nationals recently earned a berth in state competition by placing first at the regional event last weekend in Port Allen.
The six-man team will now head back to the Bridgeview Gun Club in Port Allen to participate in the state competition that will be held April 13-14.
Iota High School’s Kassidy Fontenot had the highest finish of the group at regionals where she placed fifth in the recurve competition. Haleigh Doucet, also from Iota, placed sixth.
In the compound competition, Notre Dame’s Cameron Fusilier and Jake Breaux finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Iota’s Adam Pousson finished eighth and Midland’s Phoebe Henry was 10th.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021