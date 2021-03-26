Shooting Sports Nationals advance to state competition

The Acadia Parish 4-H Shooting Sports Nationals recently earned a berth in state competition by placing first at the regional event last weekend in Port Allen.

The six-man team will now head back to the Bridgeview Gun Club in Port Allen to participate in the state competition that will be held April 13-14.

Iota High School’s Kassidy Fontenot had the highest finish of the group at regionals where she placed fifth in the recurve competition. Haleigh Doucet, also from Iota, placed sixth.

In the compound competition, Notre Dame’s Cameron Fusilier and Jake Breaux finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Iota’s Adam Pousson finished eighth and Midland’s Phoebe Henry was 10th.