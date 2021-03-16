Ag Dept. accepting applications for specialty crop grant funding

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is now accepting applications for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, according to Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Applications must be received no later than the close of business at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22.

The LDAF will administer the grant program funded through the United States Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Marketing Service. The department anticipates at least $400,000 to be allocated to fund Louisiana projects.

The grants are to be used for projects that enhance the competitiveness of Louisiana-grown specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits and nursery crops including floriculture and horticulture in either domestic or foreign markets.

Applicants must reside in or their organization or educational affiliation must be in Louisiana. All applicants are required to obtain a Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number and include that number on their application.

Grant funds will not be awarded for projects that directly benefit a particular commercial product or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual.

Projects should focus on issues to help improve specialty crop industries as a whole such as: distribution, production, research, market development, food safety, promotion and education.

Individual farms are not eligible to apply; however, producer associations, state and/or local organization, state or local governments, qualified educational institutions, nonprofits and other specialty crop stakeholders are eligible recipients.

Once the deadline has passed, all applications submitted will be carefully evaluated to determine if the projects are qualified based on the criteria listed in the guidelines.

All submitted project applications deemed qualified will be reviewed and scored by a panel consisting of industry stakeholders. The panel will make funding recommendations.

All department-approved projects will be incorporated into one state grant request, which will be submitted to the USDA.

LDAF has prepared a Request for Applications document detailing application instructions, scoring criteria, federal forms, project format examples and other helpful information. The document may be found at www.LDAF.la.gov, click on the 2021 Specialty Crop alert.

A complete list of eligible specialty crops may be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/USDASpecialtyCropDefi....

For more information, contact Commodity Promotion and Research Director Michelle Estay at 985-345-9483.