AgCenter survey seeks info on COVID effects on farmers

The Louisiana Farm to School Program has launched a survey seeking information on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting farmers who sell food products.

“We want to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting farm production, market channels, and finances,” said Johannah Frelier, manager of the program. “Survey responses from farmers will guide improvements to LSU AgCenter programming and help us prioritize resources.”

The survey can be taken online at http://bit.ly/lacovidsurvey. Limit one response per farm.

Frelier said the idea for the survey stemmed from a directory and interactive map of farms and businesses that was launched in April to connect consumers with local food sellers. A collaborative effort of the Louisiana Farm to School Program and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, these resources list information for 170 farmers, distributors and farmers markets. The interactive map has been viewed almost 70,000 times.

“This project was a launching pad for our efforts to assist farmers during COVID-19, and this survey is the next step to assess the current state of our farmers and prioritize LSU AgCenter programs and resources as we continue to weather the effects of the pandemic,” Frelier said.