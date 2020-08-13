200,000 unemployed La. residents might not qualify for $400 payment

Out of work Americans could receive up to $400 of federal unemployment assistance after a round of executive orders from President Donald Trump.

But some states, including Louisiana, say they won’t be able to meet the necessary requirements to get that money to those who need it.

As it stands now, there are around 200,000 Louisiana residents still out of work who might not be eligible for those new federal unemployment benefits.

The president’s executive order would provide as much as $400 in enhanced unemployment benefits after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach an agreement on a stimulus bill this week.

Up to $44 billion from the disaster relief fund would be made available for “lost wage assistance” to supply state unemployment payments, but each state would need to provide 25 percent of the extra $400, meaning states must provide up to $100 or more.

The president did say on Sunday that the federal government would be open to picking up the entire $400 tab if governors make an official request.

Many state leaders including in Louisiana say their funds are already nearly tapped out, and it would be impossible to meet that demand.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says he wants Louisiana residents to be able to take advantage of any benefits available, but there are simply too many strings attached.

“Any worker in Louisiana who isn’t getting a hundred dollars in state benefits won’t be able to get the $300,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out how we can participate because we know we have a lot of workers who are unemployed, continue to be unemployed to no fault to them.”

Edwards says while lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to debate on a new stimulus deal, the state is quickly burning through the $253 million left in the Unemployment Trust Fund, and it’s not clear when the benefits from the presidents executive order may be available.