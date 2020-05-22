With 23 new labs reporting, state COVID-19 cases spike

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 36,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This includes 1,188 more cases than were reported Wednesday.

A total of 2,506 people have died of the disease in Louisiana. This includes 21 more deaths than were reported on Wednesday.

“Today, the Department reports 1,188 new cases. Of those, 682 — or 62 percent — are from 23 labs that are reporting cases electronically to LDH for the first time, with cases stretching as far back as March 25,” health officials pointed out in a release accompanying the new numbers. “These labs previously have not reported and are now reporting all their historical lab results electronically.

“This means 506 of the 1,188 newly reported cases come from the rest of the regular reporting across the state.”

The percent positivity — the percentage of total tests that return positive — on all lab results was 6.1 percent.

“While this is the biggest single increase in cases we have seen since April 9, it is important to understand the context,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, the assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health. “Not only are there cases here dating back to late March, but we also have increased testing.

“That only 6.1 percent of all these test results are positive is a good sign. Our goal is to keep that number below 10 percent, the goal set by the federal government.

“We believe we are beginning to see the impact of comprehensive testing across congregate settings and workplace outbreaks. This is what suppression of COVID-19 looks like — and it is critical to moving our state forward.”

In Acadia Parish, the number of new cases increased by seven to 269 while three new deaths were attributed to the virus, bringing that total to 15.

Area Parishes

May 21 / La. Dept. of Health

• Acadia - 296 cases, 15 deaths (up from 262 cases, 12 deaths on Wednesday)

• Evangeline - 83 cases, 1 death (up from 67 cases, 1 death on Wednesday)

• Iberia - 384 cases, 35 deaths (up from 359 cases, 35 deaths on Wednesday)

• Jeff Davis - 72 cases, 6 deaths (up from 71 cases, 6 deaths on Wednesday)

• Lafayette - 631 cases, 23 deaths (up from 607 cases, 23 deaths on Wednesday)

• St. Landry - 244 cases, 52 deaths (up from 237 cases, 52 deaths on Wednesday)

• St. Martin - 287 cases, 22 deaths (up from 275 cases, 22 deaths on Wednesday)

• St. Mary - 288 cases, 29 deaths (up from 281 cases, 29 deaths on Wednesday)

• Vermilion - 50 cases, 3 deaths (up from 45 cases, 3 deaths on Wednesday)