516 more COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana; Acadia adds four to total

Wed, 06/10/2020 - 11:03am
BATON ROUGE

As of Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 562 and the number of deaths increased by 13 since the last reports given on Monday.
The number of cases in the state, at noon Tuesday, stood at 43,612. A total of 2,844 people have died of the disease in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health also reported that 33,904 coronavirus patients are “presumed recovered” at this time (updated weekly).
LDH reported that 568 people are hospitalized and 67 of those required ventilators.
Locally, the number of confirmed cases in Acadia Parish rose by four since Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 517 since the pandemic began.
Twenty-nine deaths in Acadia Parish have been attributed to the virus.
Area Parishes
June 9 / La. Dept. of Health
• Acadia - 517 cases (up four from Monday), 29 deaths (no change)
• Evangeline - 85 cases (up one), 1 death (no change)
• Iberia - 428 cases (up one), 41 deaths (no change)
• Jeff Davis - 96 cases (up three), 7 deaths (no change)
• Lafayette - 908 cases (up 11), 30 deaths (no change)
• St. Landry - 316 cases (up five), 54 deaths (no change)
• St. Martin - 291 cases (up three), 25 deaths (up one)
• St. Mary - 342 cases (up three), 32 deaths (no change)
• Vermilion - 61 cases (no change), 4 deaths (no change)

