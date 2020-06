553 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths reported in La.

As of Monday, the number of coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 553 and the number of deaths had increased by 5.

The number of cases in the state is now at 47,172. A total of 2,906 people have died of the disease in Louisiana as of Monday.

The LDH is reporting that 37,017 coronavirus patients are “presumed recovered” (updated weekly, last updated June 15).

The Louisiana Department of Health reports on Sunday that 568 people are hospitalized (up 12 from Sunday). Of those, 76 required ventilators (no change).

Area Parishes

June 15 / La. Dept. of Health

• Acadia - 597 cases (up 14 from Sunday), 31 deaths (no change from Sunday)

• Evangeline - 91 cases (up 2), 1 death (no change)

• Iberia - 465 cases (up 4), 42 deaths (no change)

• Jeff Davis - 133 cases (up 1), 7 deaths (no change)

• Lafayette - 1,202 cases (up 54), 32 deaths (no change)

• St. Landry - 370 cases (up 10), 55 deaths (no change)

• St. Martin - 351 cases (up 8), 27 deaths (no changes)

• St. Mary - 359 cases (up 3), 33 deaths (no change)

• Vermilion - 81 cases (up 2), 5 deaths (no change)