Coronavirus hospitalizations in Region 4 near new high

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Region 4 approached an all-time high as June came to a close Tuesday.

The 124 inpatients reported Tuesday is one fewer than on April 10, when the seven-parish area hit its peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Region 4, which covers most of Acadiana, recorded 214 new cases on Tuesday, more than any of the state’s other eight regions. Lafayette Parish, with 100 new cases, had more than any other parish. Acadia Parish, with 28, was second highest.

On Wednesday, Lafayette reported another 201 confirmed cased; Acadia reported an additional 41.

Wednesday was the third day in a row that Region 4 and Lafayette Parish led their respective categories. The region of about 600,000 people has now recorded 5,872 cases, with more than 40 percent of those coming in the past two weeks.

There have been 216 virus-related deaths in Region 4, an increase of four since Tuesday.

The state reported 1,014 more coronavirus cases Tuesday, along with 22 more deaths and 44 more hospitalizations.

Acadia Parish now has 919 cases with 37 deaths, an increase of one death since Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that the number of cases in the state increased by another 2,083 and the number increased by 17.

The number of cases in the state as of Wednesday stood at 60,178. A total of 3,130 people have died of the disease in Louisiana since the outbreak began in early March.

While trends in Acadiana continue to be worrisome, state data did offer a potential bright spot: there were fewer cases than the previous Tuesday and more test results. That pushed down the seven-day case count and positive test rate.

Prior to Tuesday, Region 4 and Lafayette Parish had each set weekly case count records for three days in a row, with positive test rates of more than 10 percent on each of those days.

Louisiana began reopening for Phase 1 on May 15-16 then moved to Phase 2 on June 5. Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that the state, seeing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations, would remain in Phase 2 for 28 more days.

Area Parishes

July 1 / La. Dept. of Health

• Acadia - 919 cases (up 41 from Tuesday), 37 deaths (up 1 from Monday)

• Evangeline - 201cases (up 9), 1 death (no change)

• Iberia - 748 cases (up 51), 44 deaths (no change)

• Jeff Davis - 370 cases (up 21), 9 deaths (up 1)

• Lafayette - 2,359 cases (up 201), 45 deaths (up 3)

• St. Landry - 653 cases (up 27), 57 deaths (no change)

• St. Martin - 727 cases (up 15), 26 deaths (no changes)

• St. Mary - 489 cases (up 20), 38 deaths (no change)

• Vermilion - 265 cases (up 14), 6 deaths (no change)