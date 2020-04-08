Deadline to submit ACT score for TOPS extended

To say this has been a “unique” year for graduating seniors is an understatement.

With many schools’ actual graduation ceremonies still up in the air, students and parents are now looking ahead to what’s next, namely getting college applications finalized.

The current coronavirus pandemic has cast an air of uncertainty into that arena as well. With many ACT tests being rescheduled, parents and students have expressed concerns over getting those test scores returned to them. And then submitting those scores as part of the application for TOPS benefits.

Officials with LOFSA, the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance, say they are working with ACT administrators to keep the April tests that were rescheduled for June on track.

As a result of the upheaval in the school year officials have announced that the deadline to submit ACT scores for TOPS qualifications has been extended through Sept. 30.

Another concern in regard to TOPS awards has to do with a student’s grade point average.

In order to qualify for TOPS benefits, a student must have a GPA of 2.5 or better. This could be a problem for students that are right on the line when it comes to qualification for the awards.

Since many school systems are considering moving to a Pass/Fail grading system because of the interruption in this year’s school year, a student might not be able to raise their average.

If you have concerns about these issues or any questions about TOPS or the ACT testing schedule it is suggested that you contact the LOFSA Office.