Early voting for Presidential Primary set

Early voting for the July 11 Presidential Preference Primary election will begin Saturday, June 20, at the Acadia Parish Registrar of Voters’ office.

The extended early voting will be held through Saturday, July 4, except on Sundays. The registrars’ office will be open for early voting on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Registrar Billie J. Meyer reminds that this is a closed primary and only voters that are registered as either Democrat or Republican are able to vote.

“Voters who are registered as ‘no party,’ Libertarian, Green or Independent or any other political party will not vote in this election,” Meyer said.

A number of in-person voter guidelines are highly recommended by the registrar, including:

• wear a cloth face covering over nose and mouth while in the polling place until you leave the polling location;

• bring your own hand sanitizer;

• bring your own pen to sign the precinct register; and

• maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other individuals not within the same household while standing in line.

The Registrar of Voters’ staff will:

• wear personal protective equipment;

• sanitize surfaces;

• sanitize voting machines;

• practice social distancing; and

• control the line at the door and inside the building.

While voters are entitled to receive assistance from anyone they choose, any person providing assistance shall wear face covering at all times while in the polling place, according to Meyer.

When residents go to cast their votes early, they will be asked to identify themselves with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. A Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special identification card, a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture or other generally recognized picture identification card with a name and signature are all recognized as proper identification.

The presidential primary was rescheduled twice. On March 13, the Louisiana Secretary of State announced that the state would reschedule its presidential primary election from the original date of April 4 to June 20 due to concern for public health amid a coronavirus outbreak.

On April 14, the primary was postponed a second time to July 11.

Acadia Parish will be having another election on Aug. 15 and the same procedures will be utilized.