Edwards, Trump, Pence talk coronavirus in D.C.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Washington, D.C. Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence concerning the coronavirus crisis.

Edwards, a Democrat, has been generally supporting of the Republican president’s handling of the cirsis and of Vice President Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force.

“I look forward to having a substantive conversation with President Trump about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our plans to reopen additional businesses next month and our ongoing needs as we surge our testing capacity to 200,000 tests per month beginning in May,” Edwards said in a statement released prior to his trip.

“I am appreciative of the president’s attention to Louisiana and his support for our people during this difficult time for our state. Brighter days are ahead for Louisiana and by working together with our federal partners, I know we will get through this.”

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 27,660 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. This is 374 more cases than were reported Tuesday.

A total of 1,802 people have died of the disease in Louisiana. This is 44 more deaths than were reported Tuesday.

There are 1,629 people hospitalized (down 37) with 244 of those (no change) on ventilators.

In Acadia, numbers remained steady for the second day with 130 cases and nine deaths reported.

While he is in D.C., Edwards said he also planned to thank the president and vice president “for the many ways the federal government has stepped up to help Louisiana as we have navigated the past few months, from millions of pieces of (personal protective equipment), hundreds of ventilators, support for more than 1,000 members of the National Guard, field hospitals and public health service team” and more.

On Monday, the governor announced he will extend his stay-at-home order through May 15.

Louisiana officials hope to use that extra two weeks to ramp up coronavirus testing, a key weapon in the fight to slow the virus’s spread amid a phased reopening. The federal government has pledged 200,000 tests that would boost capacity to the level Edwards has called for to start loosening restrictions.

Officials also say they plan to change their strategy for stemming deadly outbreaks at places like nursing homes and prisons by conducting mass testing of asymptomatic residents.

That move comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control added to the list of people prioritized for tests those with no symptoms but who live in high-risk settings.

Area Parishes

April 29 / La. Dept. of Health

• Acadia - 130 cases, 9 deaths (same as Tuesday)

• Evangeline - 49 cases, 0 deaths (up from 46 cases, 0 deaths on Tuesday)

• Iberia - 248 cases, 19 deaths (up from 247 cases, 18 deaths on Tuesday)

• Jeff Davis - 62 cases, 6 deaths (up from 61 cases, 6 deaths on Tuesday)

• Lafayette - 451 cases, 20 deaths (up from 446 cases, 21 deaths on Tuesday)

• St. Landry - 172 cases, 39 deaths (up from 170 cases, 37 deaths on Tuesday)

• St. Martin - 228 cases, 16 deaths (up from 226 cases, 15 deaths on Tuesday)

• St. Mary - 185 cases, 20 deaths (up from 182 cases, 20 deaths on Tuesday)

• Vermilion - 35 cases, 1 death (same as Tuesday)