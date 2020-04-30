Gov.: Mid-May looks good for reopening

Thanks to the promised delivery of 200,000 coronavirus tests a month to Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he feels a phased reopening of the state should start in mid-May.

Meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday in Washington, Edwards said the 200,000 test kits per month “gets us to 43 out of every 1,000 tested each month. We believe that’s sufficient for us to move forward as we’re able to reopen out economy.”

State health officials say the 200,000 tests a month, a commitment by the Trump administration, will eventually fall short of what is needed. They say the number will have to be ramped up over time to allow for the continued reopening of the economy, which will occur in phases.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Louisiana Department of Health reported 28,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 341 cases since Wednesday’s report.

A total of 1,862 people have died of the disease in Louisiana. This is 60 more deaths than were reported Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized and on ventilators continued to drop statewide. At noon Thursday, there were 1,601 people hospitalized — down 28 — with 231 of those on ventilators — a decrease of 13.

No additional cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Acadia Parish. However, one more death was attributed to the virus, bringing the parish’s numbers to 130 cases and 10 deaths since the outbreak began.

Nationally, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, there have been 1,043,595 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began. A total of 61,187 people had died as of noon on Thursday.

Also attending the Wednesday meeting with Edwards and Trump were Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator; Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for Louisiana’s Office of Public Health.

Birx said every governor is “adapting” to reopening using White House recommendations as a guide. She also noted that Louisiana hasn’t “shut everything down” and some businesses have stayed open during the stay-at-home order.

Edwards’ administration has in recent days encouraged businesses to review the order to see if they are allowed to be open, as many businesses are if they keep less than 10 people inside at any given time.

She also said federal officials want governors to work toward finding coronavirus cases in asymptomatic people, something Louisiana leaders have started to explore, especially in nursing homes and prisons.