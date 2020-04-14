Governor closes schools for rest of year

Public schools across Louisiana will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

The order signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday means students will end the school year missing more than two months of traditional classroom instruction. In his initial order closing schools, Edwards said students will not have to make up that missed time.

The governor said while distance education will continue, it is not feasible to bring students back to the classroom while the state tries to halt the spread of the virus.

School leaders across the state are now faced with trying to assess where students stand academically and how to address potential leaning gaps.

State education leaders have offered assurances that education will continue, as well as meals for the thousands of students who rely on school systems for part of their daily routine.

Summer school and an early start to the 2020-21 school year have been mentioned as possibilities by some superintendents.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which sets policies for students statewide, will play a key role in offering guidance to local school districts on what they can and should do.

Three educator groups, including BESE, the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents and the Louisiana School Boards Association, had requested the closure, citing concerns about the spread of the virus as well as practical problems of getting schools ready for finishing a potentially risky final three weeks on the academic calendar.

Thirty-nine of Louisiana’s 69 school districts have been offering some form of distance learning, including videoconferencing, emails and assessments on homework.

But 29 school district offer no such plans.

The Acadia Parish School System offers an optional online learning link on its website (acadia.k12.la.us) which offers lessons in science, math, English / language arts, social studies, enrichment, special education, etc., by grade level.

The main goal of the interactive site “is to keep students engaged in the learning process,” said Superintendent Scott Richard.

In the last seven days, the site has recorded more than 400 hits.

Interim State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux, in a letter to the governor late last week, said all districts need a roadmap for addressing the shutdown of public schools. “Every community needs a plan for continued learning,” Scioneaux wrote.

State Sen. Cleo Fields, chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, said the governor’s decision is in the best interest of the state’s students and citizens.

The following is a statement from the Louisiana State Senate Committee on Education Chairman Senator Cleo Fields regarding the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year:

“Although the situation is far from ideal, I am confident that the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state Department of Education, our school systems, schools, teachers, and our higher education system will do everything possible to ensure students are not placed at an academic disadvantage,” Fields said.

“I understand many have concerns about missed instructional time and whether students will be prepared to advance to the next level. Whether student needs are addressed through on-line instruction, summer remediation, an earlier start date for the next academic year, co-requisite instruction in the fall, or other avenues, I expect that our educators will work diligently to ensure that students are prepared to progress academically.”

Fields continued, “Although schools may be closed, I believe it is of utmost importance for everyone to recognize that student academic success is not and must not be limited to educational activities that take place strictly within the confines of a school building. It is imperative that during these times students continue to be provided ample opportunities to learn.

“I strongly encourage students and their parents to take full advantage of all academic opportunities offered through their schools, whether on-line or paper-based, as well as to find creative ways to enhance learning at home until schools can reopen.”

But not everyone was behind the push to close schools for the academic year.

Officials of The Pelican Institute, which calls itself a think tank that advocates for free markets, said BESE needed to first spell out how and when students can return to school for remediation for the time spent out of the classroom.

The group also said the state Department of Education should require all districts to offer virtual learning “where possible” and for others to offer a “high standard of distance instruction,” with state standards in place.

“The 44 percent of districts not currently providing adequate distance learning opportunities must rise to the challenge to ensure the continued learning and education of the children entrusted to them,” according to a statement.

The Council for a Better Louisiana, a non-profit advocacy group, said any executive order by Edwards shuttering public schools for the rest of the academic calendar should include a “strong directive” that districts continue providing some sort of instruction.

“When fall gets here we just can’t afford to have hundreds of thousands of our kids further behind than they ordinarily would be,” said Barry Erwin, president of CABL.

The group said Louisiana has “hundreds of thousands of very vulnerable students in our public schools who are not so much at greater risk of infection from the coronavirus but at risk of a disruption in their education that could have a significant impact on their futures.