La. will remain in Phase 2; spiking COVID-19 cases cited

Gov. John Bel Edwards has decided not to allow Louisiana to enter into the less-restrictive Phase 3 of reopening the economy.

The governor’s decision, announced Monday afternoon, comes after a concerning uptick in coronavirus cases in certain parts of the state.

The current Phase 2 restrictions were set to expire Friday, June 26.

As of Monday, LDH says people between the ages of 18 and 29 have more positive COVID-19 tests than any other age group.

LDH reported on Monday that the number of coronavirus cases in Acadia Parish had increased by 15 since Sunday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 669. To date, 34 people have died in Acadia Parish due to the virus, two more than were reported on Sunday.

Statewide the number of cases increased by 461 and the number of deaths had increased by 11 since Sunday.

The number of cases in the state is now at 50,239. A total of 3,004 people have died of the disease in Louisiana as of Monday.

LDH is reporting that 39,792 coronavirus patients are “presumed recovered” (updated weekly).

Statewide, cases are rising as total testing has dipped, alarming state officials including Edwards.

The area of biggest concern is in Acadiana where a “very alarming rise” in cases is taking shape, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health, said.

The Health Department data shows the region is seeing a pronounced rebound of new cases in June, even with recent dips in testing.

As the total number of cases statewide dropped Friday with the elimination of duplicate and out-of-state test results, the rolling weekly average of newly reported cases in Acadiana rose to its highest on record.

The areas around Lake Charles and Alexandria are also seeing spikes.

Edwards urged Louisiana residents to “do a real gut check” about whether they are taking enough personal precautions to lessen their coronavirus risk.