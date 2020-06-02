LHC releases $13.9 million for energy assistance

On Monday, the Louisiana Housing Corporation announced that $13.9 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds are available.

The LIHEAP funding, awarded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to help families, seniors and people with disabilities pay their energy bills.

“During this public health emergency, our top priority is to protect the health and safety of those most vulnerable in our community,” said LHC Executive Director E. Keith Cunningham, Jr. “The CARES Act funding is critical to ensuring these residents have the support they need during this crisis. We are committed to identifying and creating housing solutions that will benefit the citizens of Louisiana.”

This supplemental funding will help prevent, prepare for, and/or respond to home energy needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and can be used towards payment for heating and cooling services. Eligible applicants will be granted a $600 benefit in addition to any other LIHEAP funds for which they may qualify. This funding will serve approximately 23,000 households across the state.

Individuals seeking LIHEAP assistance should contact their local community action agency. A directory of Louisiana’s community action agencies is available at lhc.la.gov.

Applicants should have the following documentation available when preparing to apply:

• A copy of your heating and cooling bills for one month (not older than six months)

• Last four consecutive copies of check stubs for employed household members

• Proof of unearned income (Social Security, unemployment insurance, pension funds, disability, etc.)

• Proof of present address (rent receipt, lease or deed, etc.)

• Driver’s license or picture ID of the head of household and Social Security card

• Proof of total members living in your household and their Social Security cards

Additional eligibility requirements may apply and assistance is not guaranteed. Assistance is available until funds are depleted.

During federal fiscal year 2019, Louisiana received more than $50 million in LIHEAP funding, which provided heating and cooling assistance to more than 84,000 working families, seniors, and people with disabilities across Louisiana.