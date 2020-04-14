LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities launches challenge

LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities will launch its first Healthy Communities Challenge on April 13. The month-long challenge encourages participants to stay active and healthy while practicing social distancing.

Participants sign a pledge available online at https://bit.ly/hcchallange to do at least one healthy activity per week for the length of the challenge. Activities can be anything related to nutrition, physical health or public health.

Once participants sign the pledge, they will receive a calendar of daily activities as well as social media graphics to share. Some suggested activities include cooking with the family, going for a walk, drinking more water, gardening and making face masks at home.

“We put together this challenge to encourage healthy behaviors while families are isolated because of COVID-19,” said LSU AgCenter nutrition specialist and registered dietitian Denise Holston. “It’s important to practice healthy habits even while social distancing.”

Throughout the challenge, participants can earn points by sharing photos of their healthy activities on social media and email. At the end of the challenge, three participants with the most points will win a box of prizes. More details about the point system can be found on the challenge pledge page.

The challenge will end May 11, and winners will be notified by May 15. Participants must sign the pledge to enter the contest.

Details about challenge activities will be posted daily on the LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities Facebook page.

For more information, email healthycommunities@agcenter.lsu.edu.