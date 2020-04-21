Oil prices tumble below $0; production halt warned

A price collapse that dropped May oil prices well below the $0 mark on Monday was a rude awakening to a glut that’s straining storage capacity and has the potential to halt much of Louisiana’s oil production.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $55.90, or more than 300 percent, to settle at negative $37.63 a barrel on Monday. The drop into negative territory was chalked up to technical reasons — the May delivery contract is close to expiring so it was seeing less trading volume, which can exacerbate swings.

“For the last few barrels in the May contract, they literally had to pay somebody to take the oil but it didn’t impact a huge volume of oil,” said Eric Smith, associate director of the Tulane Energy Institute.

U.S. crude oil for June delivery shows a more ”normal” price, he said. The June price fell 14.8 percent to $21.32 per barrel, as factories and automobiles around the world remain idled. Demand for oil has collapsed so much due to the coronavirus pandemic that facilities for storing crude are nearly full.

“Many of our members are being told they cannot deliver crude in May due to storage constraints, and as a result have begun planning to shut in 100 percent of their Louisiana production,” said Gifford Briggs, president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association. “It’s an absolute worst-case scenario.”

The breakeven price for producers is about $37 per barrel, he said.

A negative price for May contract oil hit on Monday is unprecedented, and the price has not dropped to single digits since 1973.

Big oil producers have announced cutbacks in production in hopes of better balancing supplies with demand, but many analysts say it’s not enough and wells are going to get shut down.

With that in mind, Ray Lasseigne, owner of TMR Exploration in Bossier City, is weighing his options for about 200 oil and natural gas wells across Louisiana and Texas.

“If you start shutting in your wells then you have zero income ….,” he said. “Bankruptcy is an option, but I don’t want do that,” Lasseigne said. “We’re being closed in on from all directions. Our income has dropped 80%, but my expenses are still at 100%, so you’re at a loss immediately.”

In January, the company was getting about $60 per barrel of oil on the market, but that’s since dropped to about $10 per barrel.

Lasseigne remembers cashing in a life insurance policy during the oil bust in the 1980s to stay afloat, but this year has been “much worse,” he said.

In Texas, some of the company’s wells are slated to be shut in because crude oil purchasers canceled contracts and there’s nowhere to sell or store the excess oil. In some cases, it can cost about $100,000 to plug and abandon an oil and gas well.

The company has about 30 employees across the state and is tapping the federal Paycheck Protection Program to keep employees working for at least two months.

“If I laid off my employees, it would be difficult to get them back ….” he said. “It takes about a year to train a new person.”

Oil prices were expected to get a boost after OPEC and other major oil-producing countries, such as Russia, agreed to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day, about a tenth of global supply, starting on May 1. But industry analysts question whether those cuts will move the needle.

“It’s probably going to get worse before it gets better; it’s not going be enough,” said David Dismukes, executive director of the LSU Center for Energy Studies. He said a wave of wells being shut in is expected, but there’s an even more difficult scenario for the Louisiana economy.