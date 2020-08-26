Small business grant program begins taking applications

The $275 million Louisiana Main Street Recovery Program began taking applications Tuesday.

The program offers grants of up to $15,000 to reimburse business owners for interruption, disruption, unplanned expenses, or extraordinary costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic or the public health restrictions put in place by state or local government officials. Companies must be based in Louisiana and have 50 or fewer employees to be eligible. For the first 21 days the program is reserved for companies that haven’t received aid from other sources such as insurance or the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Lawmakers created the program with money from the federal CARES Act.