Surgeon General: Worst to come

Health care workers across Acadiana and the state are bracing for chaos in the days and week ahead as the number of known coronavirus cases continue to multiply.

And U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has warned that the coming week could be the worst yet.

“It’s tragically fitting we are talking at the beginning of Holy Week because this is going to be the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly.” Adams said on Sunday. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 911 moment only, it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that.”

The health care industry in Louisiana is watching closely as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospital systems in the New Orleans area, forcing workers there to ration supplies and even make distressing decisions about patient care to free up ventilators.

Although Acadiana health care workers said that’s not yet happening in their hospitals, they said it’s only a matter of time before it’s their reality.

Across Louisiana, there were an additional 1,857 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported Monday, including 119 in the Acadiana area.

There were an additional 35 people in Louisiana who died from COVID-19 in between noon Sunday and noon Monday, including seven more deaths reported in the Acadiana region.

Figures released Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health bring the state’s total known number of coronavirus cases to 14,867. A total of 512 deaths have been recorded.

Of those statewide cases, 677 are in the Acadiana area, known as Region 4, which includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.

In Acadia Parish, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose from 75 on Sunday to 79 at noon Monday.

To date, two deaths have been linked to the virus in Acadia Parish.

Acadia Parish remains under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday said the state could run out of ventilators by the end of the week if the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to surge.

“Every day we get new information that informs our modeling. We now think it’s probably around the 9th of April before we exceed our ventilator capacity based on the current number on hand and that we’re a couple of days behind that on ICU bed capacity being exceeded,” Edwards said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Louisiana has emerged as one of several coronavirus hot spots across the United States with a surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

“So we’re encouraging everyone in Louisiana to take social distancing, the stay-at-home order, very seriously because that’s how we’re going to save people’s lives at the end of the day,” Edwards said.

More than 90 percent of the United States is now under a full, stay-at-home order and the surgeon general has asked the leaders of the remaining eight states to consider issuing at least a temporary shut-down to help stop the spread.

Those eight states without a full stay at home orders are Wyoming, South Carolina, Utah, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas.

President Trump insists that’s for governors to decide.