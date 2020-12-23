Trump wants increase - to $2,000 - in coronavirus relief payouts to citizens

President Donald J. Trump Wednesday afternoon vetoed the coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress, leaving the future of the current $900 billion stimulus in doubt.

Trump’s position threatens the carefully drafted bill, which his own administration helped negotiate — a move that could eventually lead to a government shutdown.

The $900 billion bill included one-off $600 payments to most Americans, but Trump said the figure should be $2,000.

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 per couple,” Trump said in a video released on Twitter. “I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items in this legislation or to send me a suitable bill.”

The package of measures was linked to a bigger government spending bill, which included foreign aid funding as well as a $1.4 trillion spending measure to fund federal agencies for the next nine months. Those agencies will have to shut if the measure is not signed by by midnight next Monday.

The president did not specifically say he would veto the bill. However, since he did, there could be enough votes from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress to override his veto.

In Tuesday night’s message from the White House, Trump balked at spending in the bill on other countries, arguing that this money should go to struggling Americans.

“This bill contains $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia, $134 million to Burma, $1.3 billion for Egypt and the Egyptian military, which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment, $25 million for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan, $505 million to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama,” Trump said.

He questioned why the Kennedy Center, a performing arts complex in Washington, D.C., was set to receive $40 million when it is not open, and more than $1 billion has been allocated to museums and galleries in the capital.

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it,” Trump said. “It wasn’t their fault. It was China’s fault.”

On Monday afternoon, congressional leaders unveiled a 5,593-page package and voted on it several hours later.

Several lawmakers protested that they had not been given an opportunity to read the contents.

Nevertheless the bill sailed through the House of Representatives by 359-53 and the Senate by 92-6.

The one-off payments are half the sum provided by the last major coronavirus aid bill in March, which contained $2.4 trillion in economic relief.

Monday’s package also extends federal jobless benefits of up to $300 per week for 11 weeks, also half the amount provided by the previous bill.

The package contains $25 billion in rental aid and extends an eviction moratorium that was due to expire at the end of this month, a lifeline for millions of Americans.

The bill also bans surprise medical billing — where hospital patients get slapped with often exorbitant stealth fees because they were treated by a doctor who was not covered by their health insurer.

But after poring over the mammoth legislation, journalists and critics have highlighted a string of alleged giveaways for lobbyists.

The Washington Post, for example, reports that the package contains $110 billion in tax breaks for sectors such as the liquor industry and motorsports entertainment.

The most powerful congressional Democrat, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, usually a fierce antagonist of the president, said she agreed with Trump’s call for $2,000 one-off stimulus payments for every American.

“Let’s do it!” she tweeted, pledging that her party would bring the proposal to the floor this week.

Such a plan would need to be passed by the Republican-controlled Senate, where it may well face resistance.

The Democratic minority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, tweeted: “Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need.”