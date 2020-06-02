Fishing licenses for 2020-2021 available now

Fishing licenses for 2020-2021 became available for purchase yesterday, June 1.

While current licenses will not expire until June 30, the La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds anglers that licenses purchased now will be good through June 30, 2021, a 13-month period.

Purchasing and renewing licenses can be done quickly online by visiting https://la-web.s3licensing.com/Home.

Purchasing a license online will easily allow you to have a copy of your license emailed to you, which will permit you to save a digital copy on your mobile device, with no need to carry a printed copy.

Acceptable methods of payment for purchases made online are Visa, MasterCard, and Discover.

Those needing assistance with an online purchase can contact the 24-hour help desk at 888-362-LDWF (5393).

Licenses also can be purchased at designated local vendors or at the LDWF office in Baton Rouge.

For more information, call the license office at (225) 765-2887 or (225) 765-2898 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.