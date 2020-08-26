LDWF issues correction to hunting regulation pamphlet – Deer Area 10

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has corrected an error published in the 2020-2021 hunting regulation pamphlet.

Page 34 of the printed hunting regulation summary spreadsheet in the center of the pamphlet contains a mistake indicating a dog season for Area 10. This summary is incorrect; there is no dog season for Area 10.

Area 10 includes parts of Acadia, Calcasieu, Iberia, Jefferson Davis and Lafayette Parishes, as well as all of Cameron and Vermilion Parishes.

LDWF’s seasons and regulations have been updated on its website to reflect the correct dates.

