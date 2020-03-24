Mottled duck to be featured for LDWF 2021 waterfowl stamp competition

Mottled duck will be the featured species for 2021 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced.

Entries will be accepted from Oct. 19-Oct. 27, 2020. The contest will be held in the Joe Herring-Louisiana Room at LDWF Headquarters in Baton Rouge starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2020. The public is invited to attend.

“Year-round residents of Louisiana’s coastal marshes, mottled ducks are truly our duck,’’ said Larry Reynolds, LDWF Waterfowl Program Manager.

Sometimes called black mallards or Summer French ducks, mottled ducks are large, dark-brown dabbling ducks that frequent coastal marsh and adjacent agricultural fields and pastures along the western Gulf Coast from Mexico to coastal Alabama.

Because mottled ducks live their entire lives in coastal wetland habitats, they are at risk from the degradation and loss of those habitats. Both mid-winter and breeding population estimates for mottled ducks have declined markedly in the last decade, resulting in a growing conservation concern for this iconic Gulf Coast species.

The 2020 contest was restricted to designs featuring ring-necked ducks. Adam Grimm’s incredibly realistic rendition of a late-season pair alertly swimming in a classic wetland scene continued a long tradition of excellent stamp designs. The Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp bearing that design will go on sale June 1.

The 2021 contest will be restricted to designs with mottled duck as the focal species. Artists are reminded of the requirement for associated habitat.

To enter, an artist must submit an original, unpublished work of art, along with a signed and notarized artist's agreement and a $50 entry fee. Entries shall be addressed to:

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Attn: Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Program

2000 Quail Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70808