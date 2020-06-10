Acadia-area students among Spring 2020 grads at La. Tech

Louisiana Tech University has announced its graduates for Spring 2020. They will be recognized in Aug. 15 commencement ceremonies.

Acadia area students include:

Eunice

• Ashton E. Eckholdt - Bachelor of Fine Arts - Graphic Design

• Kathryn Elizabeth Zaunbrecher - Bachelor of Science

Iota

• Brooke Elizabeth Stanford - Bachelor of Science - Elementary Education and Special Education

Rayne

• Ashley Claire Istre - Associate of Science - Nursing