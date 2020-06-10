Acadia-area students among Spring 2020 grads at La. Tech

Wed, 06/10/2020 - 11:11am
RUSTON

Louisiana Tech University has announced its graduates for Spring 2020. They will be recognized in Aug. 15 commencement ceremonies.
Acadia area students include:
Eunice
• Ashton E. Eckholdt - Bachelor of Fine Arts - Graphic Design
• Kathryn Elizabeth Zaunbrecher - Bachelor of Science
Iota
• Brooke Elizabeth Stanford - Bachelor of Science - Elementary Education and Special Education
Rayne
• Ashley Claire Istre - Associate of Science - Nursing

