Acadia Parish 4-H’ers accomplished a successful virtual 2020 4-H University

In June, nineteen 4-H’ers from Acadia Parish spent the last four days online partaking in Virtual 4-H University with more than 575 youth registered for our June contests throughout the state.

Acadia Parish 4-H’ers took part in competing in contests which included exams and presentations as part of the experience. Each night the 4-H program hosted nightly assemblies ending with Thursday being awards night.

Results from the 4-H University contests, included the following winners from Acadia Parish:

• Consumer Foods Judging Blue Ribbon winners-Ava Matte and Ava Arceneaux

• Insect ID Blue Ribbon winner-Mason Guidry

• Photography Blue Ribbon winner-Branson Melancon

• Public Speaking CO-OP State Winner-Sean Myers

• Acadia Parish also plans to send two Diary Judging teams. This contest is scheduled to take place in late August.

• Sean Myers was selected as a National Conference Delegate and Executive Board Member

• Cameron Fusilier and Haleigh Doucet were elected to serve on the State Shooting Sports Board as Ambassadors

Overall Acadia Parish 4-Hers had a very successful week at 4-H University. The youth truly prevailed the current situation and had an awesome 4-H University 2020. These youth that took part in 2020 4-H University truly lived this year’s theme “Ignite your vision 2020 4-H University.”

Those Acadia Parish students participating in 4-H University this year includes: Mariah Zenon, Ava Matte, Ava Arceneaux, Devin Blanchard, Leah Trahan, Raygan Benoit, Emma Guidry, Hayley Hoover, Kassidie Bourgeois,

Mason Guidry, Haleigh Doucet, Madison LeJeune, Braeden Broussard, Ronald Faulk, Cameron Fusilier, Adam Pousson, Branson Melancon, Kaelyn Richard, And Sean Myers. Volunteer Coaches included: Katie Primeaux and Max Fontenot.

For more information on all Acadia parish programs, please call Kayla Segura or Megan Sarver at the 4-H office 337-788-8821 and/or visit the web site: http://www.lsuagcenter.com/en/our_offices/parishes/Acadia/