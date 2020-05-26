Acadiana leads the way in roundabouts in state

Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition, hosted by the Acadiana Planning Commission, is spreading the word on the safety and effectiveness of roundabouts in Acadiana.

Acadiana is Louisiana’s leader in the development and implementation of roundabouts in Louisiana. The first modern roundabout in Louisiana was constructed in Acadiana by DOTD in 2003 at Ridge Road and Rue De Belier.

DOTD and local governments in Acadiana have worked hard to reduce fatal and series injury crashes at intersections by identifying, studying, and funding more roundabouts in the region.

A well-designed roundabout can significantly improve the safety of an intersection. Greater safety is achieved primarily by slower speeds and the elimination of severe crash types such as right-angle crashes.

DOTD has constructed roundabouts across Louisiana to increase safety at select locations, with Acadiana leading the state in planned and constructed roundabouts.

As of 2020, 17 roundabouts have been built in Acadiana, and 24 are planned to be built over the next few years.

The newest roundabout project, Girard Park and Hospital Drive, is currently under construction. The roundabout is being constructed with a combination of FHWA Highway Safety Improvement Program funds and FHWA Metropolitan Planning Organization funds in coordination with DOTD and Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The project addressed a location with an overrepresentation of severe crash types in Lafayette, and the roundabout configuration will create a safer intersection for the city.

“Reducing intersection-related fatalities and serious injuries is one of the major initiatives of the Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition,” says Ashley Moran, Planner with the Acadiana Planning Commission. “Roundabouts are a FHWA Proven Safety Countermeasure that can reduce fatal crashes by 80 percent at certain intersection locations.

“The Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition continues to work to identify and study intersections for roundabouts to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes in Acadiana.”

Roundabout FAQ from DOTD:

What is a roundabout?

• Roundabouts are one-way, circular intersections designed to improve safety and efficiency for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

• In a roundabout, traffic flows through a center island counterclockwise.

• A roundabout redirects some of the conflicting traffic, such as left turns, which cause crashes at traditional intersections. This is because drivers enter and exit the roundabout through a series of right-hand turns.

What are the advantages of roundabouts?

• A well-designed roundabout can improve safety, operations and aesthetics of an intersection.

• Greater safety is achieved primarily by slower speeds and the elimination of more severe crashes and operation is improved by smooth-flowing traffic with less stop-and-go than a signalized intersection. Aesthetics are enhanced by the opportunity for more landscaping and less pavement.

What do statistics from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) say about roundabouts?

• Roundabouts save lives by Reducing fatalities by up to 90 percent

• Reducing injury crashes up to 76 percent

• Reducing pedestrian crashes up to 30 percent to 40 percent

• Creating up to 75 percent fewer conflict points than a four-way intersection. Conflict points are any point where the paths of two through or turning vehicles diverge, merge or cross

• Roundabouts save money by:

- Reducing road electricity and maintenance costs by an average of $5,000 per year

- Eliminating the costs to install and repair signal equipment

- Providing a 25-year service life when compared to the ten-year service life of signal equipment

• Roundabouts provide environmental benefits by:

- Reducing vehicle delay and the number and duration of stops compared with signalized intersections thus decreasing fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Fewer stops and hard accelerations mean less time idling.

How are modern roundabouts different than traffic circles and rotaries?

• Modern roundabouts are significantly different than older style traffic circles and rotaries in how they operate and are designed:

- Rotaries and traffic circles may have two-directional flow and are typically much larger than the modern roundabout.

- The compactness of a modern roundabout helps keep speeds low and makes it easier for drivers to stay oriented and judge the speed of the vehicles before entering the roundabout.

- Modern roundabouts require entering traffic to yield not merge at all entries. Whereas traffic circles and rotaries may require circulating traffic to yield to entering traffic.

What are the general principles of using a roundabout?

• Think of roundabouts as a series of “T” intersections, where entering vehicles yield to one-way traffic coming from the left. A driver approaching a roundabout must slow down, stop or yield to traffic already in the roundabout, and yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

• Then, it’s a simple matter of making a right-hand turn onto a one-way street.

• Once in the roundabout, the driver proceeds around the central island, then takes the necessary right-hand turn to exit.

Can roundabouts accommodate larger vehicles?

• Yes. Roundabouts are designed to accommodate vehicles with a large turning radius such as buses, fire trucks and eighteen wheelers. Roundabouts provide an area between the circulatory roadway and the central island, know as truck apron, over which the rear wheels of these vehicles can safely track.

